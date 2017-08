ఆ హమీతోనే శిల్పా సోదరులు వైసీపీలోకి, చక్రపాణిపై బుడ్డా షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

Nandyal By-Poll : A Big War Between Akhila Priya And Silpa Mohan Reddy

English summary

Srishailam Mla Budda Rajasekhar reddy made allegations on Silpa brothers.2 Assembly, 1 parliament seats assured from Ysrcp to Silpa brothers said Budda Rajashekar reddy.