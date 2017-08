అమరావతిలో ల్యాండ్ డీల్స్: ఏపీకి సుప్రీంకోర్టు నోటీసులు

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The SC has issued a notice to the Government of AP on an impleadment petition moved before it, alleging rampant, illegal allotments of government land in Amaravati to individuals with power and influence. Leader of Opposition Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought the issue to the notice of the Speaker in the last Assembly session.