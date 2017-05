ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం.. నోట్లో ఇరుక్కుపోయిన స్టీరింగ్, ఇద్దరు మృతి

అతి వేగం ఇద్దరి ప్రాణాలు తీసింది. మరో ఏడుమందిని క్షతగాత్రులను చేసింది. తీవ్రంగా గాయపడిన వారిలో నలుగురి పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉంది.

English summary

Two persons were killed and seven others injured in a tragic road accident in Prakasam district in the wee hours of Tuesday. The accident was the result of a speeding Scorpio vehicle dashing against a parked lorry on the highway at Surrareddy Palem in Tangutur Mandalam. The injured were shifted to RIMS Hospital at Ongole. Reports said the condition of four of them is said to be critical. The killed were identified as the driver Subba Rao and one Padavala Sai Sankar, both from Guntur district.