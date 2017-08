భూమా బ్రహ్మానంద రెడ్డికి గెలిచినా చిక్కులు, అదే జరిగితే శిల్పాకు అవకాశం?

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

On August 26, the Election Commission took the decision to add the expenses incurred by TDP’s star campaigners to Brahmananda Reddy’s campaign account after the party failed to submit its list of star campaigners within a week of the poll notification. The TDP submitted its list, which included names of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and actor Balakrishna, almost two weeks after the bypoll date was announced.