‘ఏమే.. బయటకు పో.. కాళ్లు నరికేస్తా!’, ఓ కార్పొరేటర్ భర్త వీరంగం, కన్నీటి పర్యంతమైన మహిళా ఇంజనీరు

English summary

Chittor TDP Carporator Lalitha's husband Yuvarajulu Naidu attacked a Dalit Woman Engineer who is working as Assistant Engineer here in Chittor Corporation Office on Tuesday evening regarding preparation of bills of park work. At one moment, Yuvarajulu Naidu tried to attack her with a chair before the all employees. This total scene was recorded in CC TV Cameras which are arranged in the office.