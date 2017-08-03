జగన్ వ్యాఖ్యలపై మండిపడ్డ సోమిరెడ్డి చంద్రమోహన్ రెడ్డి

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has come down heavily on YSRCP chief and the leader of opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his comments against CM Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh.While addressing the media at TDP office, Somireddy has alleged that it is late YSR, who has attacked the media in his times. Somireddy has given justification to his statements reminding Ramoji Film City and Andhra Jyothi incidents.Somireddy slammed YS Jagan highlighting his harsh comments against Chandrababu in his press meet.