జగన్ వ్యాఖ్యలపై మండిపడ్డ సోమిరెడ్డి చంద్రమోహన్ రెడ్డి

Posted By:
అమరావతి: చంద్రబాబును నడిరోడ్డుపై కాల్చాలంటూ వైసీపీ అధినేత జగన్ చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలపై ఏపీ మంత్రి, టీడీపీ నేత సోమిరెడ్డి చంద్రమోహన్ రెడ్డి మండిపడ్డారు. గురువారం నంద్యాల బహిరంగ సభలో జగన్ చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలు సబబు కాదన్నారు.

నంద్యాల ఉపఎన్నిక కోసం తెలుగుదేశం ప్రభుత్వంలోని మంత్రులందరూ రోడ్లపై తిరుగుతారన్న జగన్ వ్యాఖ్యలకు ఆయన కౌంటర్ ఇస్తూ.. తమకేమీ కొమ్ములు రాలేదని, ప్రచారం కోసం తప్పకుండా రోడ్లపై తిరుగుతామని చెప్పారు.

somireddy

వైసీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే రోజా జగన్ తయారు చేసి ఇచ్చిన స్క్రిప్ట్ లు చదువుతోందని, నంద్యాల ఉపఎన్నికను వైసీపీ డబ్బుమయం చేస్తోందని సోమిరెడ్డి ఆరోపించారు. అసలు శిల్పా సోదరులను ఎమ్మెల్యే, ఎమ్మెల్సీ చేసింది టీడీపీయేనని అన్నారు.

nandyal meeting, ycp chief ys jagan mohan reddy, comments on chandhrababu naidu, tdp leader somireddy chandra mohan reddy, నంద్యాల బహిరంగ సభ, వైసీపీ అధినేత జగన్ మోహన్ రెడ్డి, చంద్రబాబుపై వ్యాఖ్యలు, టీ

English summary
TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has come down heavily on YSRCP chief and the leader of opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his comments against CM Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh.While addressing the media at TDP office, Somireddy has alleged that it is late YSR, who has attacked the media in his times. Somireddy has given justification to his statements reminding Ramoji Film City and Andhra Jyothi incidents.Somireddy slammed YS Jagan highlighting his harsh comments against Chandrababu in his press meet.
Story first published: Thursday, August 3, 2017, 21:57 [IST]
