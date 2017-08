చంద్రబాబుపై జగన్ చేసిన వ్యాఖ్యలపై టీడీపీ నేతలు ఎలా స్పందించారంటే..

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Deputy CM KE Krishna Murthy, Minister Achennaidu, MLA Bonda Uma has come down heavily on YSRCP chief and the leader of opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his comments against CM Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh. While addressing the media at TDP office, They told that people of andhra pradesh are observing the faction oriented comments of jagan. They told YS Jagan should control his tongue while talking about chandrababu naidu.