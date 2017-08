ఈసీ ఆదేశించినా నంద్యాలలోనే టీడీపీ నాయకులు! ఓటమి భయమే కారణమా?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

It's a battle of prestige for Andhra Pradesh's ruling TDP and opposition YSR Congress in the by-election for Nandyal assembly constituency scheduled for Wednesday. Both parties have gone all out to win as the result may indicate the direction in which the wind will blow in the 2019 elections. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the lone opposition party in the state assembly, are locked in a straight fight in what is being described as the costliest ever by-election in the state's history.