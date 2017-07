చంద్రబాబుకు ఝలక్: ఫిరాయింపులపై టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్సీ కరణం ఫైర్

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

Karanam Balaram Krishnamurthy fires on Ministers Paritala Sunitha and Sidha Raghava Rao. He accused party leader ship for unjustifying party cadre and it's not correct. He asked for clear cut direction from TDP high command. Ministers Paritala Sunitha and Siddha Raghava Rao assured him to Meet CM Chandra Babu on Aug 1st.