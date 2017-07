ఇదీ ఆయుధం: ప్రశాంత్ కిషోర్ 'వ్యూహాల'పై బాబు కన్ను, దెబ్బకొట్టేందుకు.., పవన్ పైనా..

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 13:41 [IST]

English summary

It is official that Political Strategist, Prashant Kishor will be assisting YSR Congress in its bid to come to power in 2019 elections. TDP already started analyzing Prashant’s previous election campaigns to study his style of work.