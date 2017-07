ముద్రగడ పోరు: అడకత్తెరలో తెలుగు తమ్ముళ్లు: కిర్లంపూడిలో టెన్షన్ టెన్షన్

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

Mudragada Padmanabam another round agitation for reservations to kapu community from tomarrow. In this context AP Police had established ellaborate arrangements to obstruct padayatra to 'Chalo Amaravati' Mudragada Padmanabam house in totally police intellegence. 95 check posts had set up with in the East and West Godavari districts and Guntur.