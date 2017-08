వాళ్లలా దుష్ర్పచారం చేస్తూనే ఉంటారు.. నేనే ఆశ్చర్యపోయా: నారా లోకేష్

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Minister for IT for Andhra Pradesh Nara Lokesh told that they never neglected the development of Rayalaseema region. While speaking in an interview with a News Channel Lokesh told that there is a proverb in english that 'If you can't convince.. just confuse'. Like this some people doing bad publicity in the society about the actions of tdp government.