స్టార్ వార్: 2019లో అనంతపురంలో పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ Xబాలయ్య, ఎవరిది పై చేయి?

English summary

Anantapur is the stronghold of the ruling Telugu Desam party. TDP always had an upper hand in this district over all the political parties except during late YSR's political wave in 2004. Actor turned politician Nandamuri Balakrishna preferred Hindupur in Anantapur for his political debut and he is reportedly doing fine. Now actor turned Jana Sena party Chief Pawan Kalyan taking the call to contest from Anantapur itself is likely to be a tug of political war between him and Balakrishna.