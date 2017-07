Andhra Pradesh

Mittapalli Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD), Tirupathi has advertised a notification for the recruitment of Veda/ Divyaprabandha/ Agama/ Smarta/ Sanskrit Pandits for enrolment of Adhyapaka/ caretaker on sambhavana basis to teach the students in S.V. Veda Vijnanapeetham, Dharmagiri, Tirumala. Eligible candidates can apply in prescribed application format on or before 31-07-2017