తాజంగి ఘటన: పోలీసులమంటూ పిల్లలు బెదిరిస్తే.. బయటికి పొక్కకుండా తండ్రులు ప్రయత్నించారు

విశాఖ మన్యంలో తాజంగిలో ఇద్దరు ఆదివాసీ గిరిజన బాలికలపై కొందరు యువకులు సామూహిక అత్యాచారానికి పాల్పడిన ఉదంతం కలకలం రేపింది.

English summary

Visakhapatnam (Rural) Police has launched a search for eight youths who allegedly gang-raped two tribal girls who were taking shelter in a school during a heavy downpour Saturday night. The girls in their complaint to police also said that when they informed about the rape to their parents, instead of going to police they went to the sarpanch of their Lambasingi village who asked them not to lodge a police complaint. The sarpanch and village elders summoned the relatives of the two identified accused youths and told them to pay Rs 50,000 each to the girls as compensation. The girls said in the complaint that they don’t want compensation and instead lodged the police complaint as they want the culprits to be punished.