చంద్రబాబు ఆపదమొక్కులు: ఎన్నికల హామీలపై ఇలా ఫోకస్

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

Tipplers beware. Consuming alcohol in public places and on roads may soon attract stringent punishment. The government has also decided to close down belt shops immediately. The Cabinet on Tuesday took the decision following stiff resistance and complaints from public lodged through Parishakara vedika /Real Time Governance (RTG). The government conducted a survey through the RTG on recently announced liquor and bar policy. About 45% people disapproved of it and objected to liquor shops in residential areas.