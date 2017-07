5 కి.మీ. నడక, ఇందిరాగాంధీ ప్రచారం చేసినా గెలిచిన వెంకయ్య

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Venkaiahnaidu being interested in politics since childhood, Naidu actively participated in 'Jai Andhra Movement' of 1972. His leadership skills boosted his political career and he won the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections twice in 1978 and 1983 from Udayagiri constituency. It is Naidu's oratory skills that make him stand apart from other members of his party. He used his tactics to get in contact with the top leaders of the party. It was these skills that helped him moving up the position in the party and finally to the Union cabinet. This is for the second time that he has become the cabinet minister. He served as Union minister for rural development in the ministry of Vajpayee Government.