మలేరియా ముట్టడిలో మన్యం: సీఎం సొంత జిల్లాలోనూ..

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

Andhra Pradesh struggling Malaria and other viral fevers. As per official data 2400 Maliria fever cases, 400 Dengue fever cases registered all over state. Particularly AP CM Chandrababu Naidu own districr Chitoor also faces serious condition. At the same time East Godavari Manyam Area also effected with viral fever.