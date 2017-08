విశాఖ జిల్లాలో ఆర్టీసీ బస్సులో పేలుడు! ఒకరికి తీవ్ర గాయాలు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

An explosion took place in a RTC Bus while travelling from Araku Vally to Srungavarapu Kota on Tuesday Night at 7.30 PM. When bus reached the view point of tourism department near damuku village, all of sudden this blast was occured. A person injured in this incident. Driver informed the police about this blast and they came to the spot and started investigation.