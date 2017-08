ఎంపీ హరిబాబుకు బంపర్ ఆఫర్? కేంద్ర మంత్రివర్గంలో చోటు?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

BJP leader and Vishakapatnam MP Haribabu may induct into Narendra Modi's cabinet soon. present North Indian MPs are more in Modi's cabinet than south Indian MPs. As Venkaiah Naidu elected as Vice-President, BJP High Command is looking to give a Minister Post from the leaders of AP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi showing interest on Haribabu's candidature for the Central Minister Post it seems.