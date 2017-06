Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Vizag Steel Plant released new notification on their official website for the recruitment of total 736 (seven hundred and thirty six) jobs out of which 645 (six hundred and forty five) vacancies for Junior Trainee, 91 (ninety one) for Field Assistant Trainee vacancies. Job seekers should apply from 08th June 2017 and before 21st June 2017.