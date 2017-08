సోదరుడిని కూడ కాదని అలా, ఆనం బ్రదర్స్ బాబుకు షాకిస్తారా

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

English summary

we won't leave Tdp said Anam brothers. Anam Ramanarayana reddy , Anam vivekananda reddy recently joined in Tdp,Tdp chief Chandrababu naidu not implement his promises to Anam brothers.so There is a spreading a rumour Anam brothers will leave Tdp, They were condemned this rumour.