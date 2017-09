కాకినాడ మేయర్ రేసులో 4గురికి గాడ్ ఫాదర్లు వీరే: తెరవెనుక ప్రయత్నాలు

Andhra Pradesh

English summary

TDP has won Kakinada Corporation elections by bagging 32 seats. Now all eyes are on Mayor post , who will become the new mayor of Kakinada. As it was reserved for General Women. Four women candidates Sunkara Pavani, Adduri Laxmi,Sheshu Kumari and Shiva Prasanna are in race for the prestigious post .