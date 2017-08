Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

In Krishna district there discussion that who will take chair of Vijaya Diary chairman post. Present Chairman Mandava Janaki Ram term over and 3 directiors will be retired end of this month. Board will decide when conduct elections of Vijaya Diary Board. AP CM Chandrababu already told last year that TDP High command will decide who will Vijaya Diary chairman