కాకినాడలో పాగా వేసేదెవరు? మూడు పార్టీల్లో తీవ్ర ఉత్కంఠ!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In Kakinada.. The Municipal Elections poling is going on from today i.e., on Tuesday morning at 7.00 A.M. Poling will continue till 5.00 PM. The results will be announced after counting on September 1. It is after 12 years, the elections for KMC are being held. Last time, it was held in 2005 and the tenure of that elected body ended in 2010. Since then, it has been special officer regime. After State Election Commission had issued notification for KMC elections on August 3, political parties including TDP, BJP, YSRC and Congress had fielded their candidates. Taking the election as an issue of prestige, as it would determine their popularity, top leaders of all those political parties made a beeline to Kakinada and for last one fortnight, the streets of the coastal city echoed with political speeches laced with promises to develop Kakinada like never before.