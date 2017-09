మాది అమ్ముడుపోయే జాతా? గాలి మీవైపే ఉంటే.. ముందస్తుకు వెళ్లండి: చంద్రబాబుపై ముద్రగడ ఫైర్

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Kapu Reservations Movement Leader Mudragada Padmanabham has slamed CM Chandrababu Naidu here in Kirlampudi on Monday. While talking to media he questioned Chandrababu Naidu that why don't you go for early election if you feel that people of Andhra Pradesh is with your side? CM Chandrababu Naidu and his Son Nara Lokesh are thingking that they will remain as CM upto 2050.