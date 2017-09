Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Anantapuram TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy generally use harsh language while he talks against YCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In his recent interview JC Diwakar Reddy given clarity on his comment against YS Jagan. JC concluded that he has no irrespect feeling in his mind behind his harsh comments against YS Jagan