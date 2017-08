బీజేపీతో 'బిగ్ డ్యామేజ్' తప్పదనే?: నంద్యాలపై ఆ పార్టీ మౌనం వెనుక.. బాబు ప్లాన్?

Andhra Pradesh

Mittapalli Srinivas

English summary

Surprisingly, there has not been any statement from Bharatiya Janata Party so far regarding nandyala bypoll. Since it is a political ally of the TDP, one would expect that it would support Brahmanand Reddy. But the BJP has not come out with any statement supporting the TDP candidate till now, at least for the sake of alliance.