106 ఏళ్ల బామ్మ... ఈ వయసులో కూడా చికెన్ కూర వండితే... ఆహా నా సామి రంగా...

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Andhra Pradesh: Mastanamma, 106-year-old granny, has become an YouTube sensation and her channel is only growing by leaps and bounds by each passing day. She has taken the internet by a storm for her cooking skills and cooks in a rustic rural style. Her cooking delicacies range from watermelon chicken' emu egg fry, chicken biryani cooked in smoked bamboo among others. Her most popular dish is big egg dosa and fish curries. Hailing from Gudivada village in Andhra Pradesh, she loves to live independently and has enough drive to work all by herself even now