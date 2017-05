అనుమానం, ఆవేశం, అంతం: చంపేస్తానని బెదిరించిన భర్త.. చంపి చూపించిన భార్య!

ప్రేమించి పెళ్లి చేసుకున్న భర్తను అతని భార్య కళ్లలో కారం కొట్టి కత్తితో నరికి చంపేసింది. భర్తకు వివాహేతర సంబంధం ఉందనే అనుమానం ఇంత పని చేయించింది.

English summary

A Wife murdered her husband in Machilipatnam on Sunday. According to police.. Divyalatha and Muralidhar got love marriage 20 years back. They have 13 year old son also. Divyalatha suspected that her husband has a relation ship with another woman that is why he is neglecting her. Due to this both husband and wife frequently quarell each other. Muralidhar threatened many times that he will kill Divyalatha and her Son. On Sunday when he came home Divyalatha attacked her husband, she thrown Mirchi Powder into his eyes and murdered with a knife.