చిరంజీవితో విజయసాయి చర్చలు?: జగన్-చంద్రబాబులకు షాకిస్తారా?

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

IT is said that YSRC president YS Jaganmohan Reddy is also in touch with Chiranjeevi and he has also offered Rajya Sabha ticket to the megastar. Jagan’s advisor and MP V Vijay Sai Reddy has already struck the deal with Chiranjeevi and it will be finalised once Jagan returns from his London trip.