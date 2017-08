జనసేన.. జనం కోసం నిలబడుతుందా? పవన్ కి రహస్య ఎజెండా ఏమైనా ఉందా?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Jena Sena party is still going under one man.. Pawan Kalyan. Except some meetings, some recruitments.. nothing is happening in this party. Is this exercise is enough for a political party which is going to prepare to contest it's candidates for the upcoming elections in 2019? Is this one man show will give best result to it's chief Pawan Kalyan? Or other wise is he had any secreat ajenda? In future what steps Pawan Kalyan is going to take to make strong his party?