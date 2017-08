Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy allegedly told that with the defeat fear in nandyal by election only shilpa group attacked Abhiruchi Madhu on Thursday. After participating in a review meeting of agriculture department in AP Secretariat at Amaravathi, Somireddy spoken with Media. He challenged YS Jagan that he should stand to his words regarding Nandyal Bypoll.