కలకలం: గుంటూరులో మహిళ హత్యకు కుట్ర, అసలేం జరిగింది?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A murder conspiracy is created sensation in Guntur. According to the police.. Shankar Reddy ordered Modugula Vijay Bhaskar Reddy to murder a woman named Chalasani Jhansi. Shankar Reddy arranged a Pistol and a Bike for Shankar Reddy to murder her. But with a fear Shankar Reddy came to police and told everything what happened. Thus, this murder conspiracy was revealed.