సిక్స్ కొట్టిన ఎమ్మెల్యే రోజా! అరె, రోజా క్రికెట్ ఆడారా? ఎప్పుడు.. ఎక్కడ..

Roja requires no introduction. She is not only an actress, anchor, judge of TV Shows, MLA but also has skills in sporting activities. YSRCP Nagari MLA has played Cricket for some time and displayed her batting skills. The Cricket event has been organized at Thummalakunta in Tirupati rural by MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. In the event, daily one guest is invited. Today was the turn of MLA Roja who came to the event riding a two wheeler. For some time, she batted and shot six also.