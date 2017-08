ఎవడు కొడితే బాబు దిమ్మ తిరుగుతుందో: ఊగిపోయిన రోజా, సిగ్గుందా అని అఖిలప్రియను

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Chandrababu Gave Promise to Bhuma Akhila Priya Over Nandyal MP

English summary

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy public meeting in Nandyal. Nagari MLA Roja lashed out at CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Akhila Priya.