రాష్ట్రపతిగా రిటైర్ అయ్యాక ప్రణబ్ ముఖర్జీ ఎక్కడుంటారో తెలుసా?

11,776చదరపు అడుగుల విస్తీర్ణంలో విస్తరించిన ఈ ఇల్లు ఢిల్లీలోని 10, రాజాజీ మార్గ్ లో ఉంది.

English summary

Union minister Mahesh Sharma has vacated 10 Rajaji Marg and the bungalow is being readied as the retirement home of President Pranab Mukherjee. An official of the Urban Development Ministry said Sharma has vacated the 10 Rajaji Marg house, which is being readied for Mukherjee who will demit office in July this year.