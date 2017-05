షాకింగ్‌ న్యూస్: కోట్లాది ఆధార్‌, బ్యాంక్‌ ఖాతా నంబర్లు లీక్! భద్రత డొల్లేనా?

జార్హండ్‌ లీక్‌ వ్యవహారం మర్చిపోకముందే ప్రభుత్వ ఏజెన్సీల ద్వారా మరో భారీ లీకేజీ వ్యవహారం వెలుగులోకి వచ్చింది.

English summary

The government is on a widespread mission for digitizing the country. The most prominent topic in digitization is the Aadhaar identification which is becoming mandatory for almost every service in the country. Aadhaar takes the most sensitive and important identity to a person, their biometric data. The UIDAI has repeatedly stressed that its system is hack-proof and data cannot be leaked. However, other websites and services using Aadhaar have been known to leak public data online. A new research now reveals that four government databases may have revealed around 135 million Aadhaar numbers online.