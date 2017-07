ఘోరం: వర్షాల దెబ్బకు విరిగి పడిన కొండచెరియలు.. 14 మంది దుర్మరణం?

National

Ramesh Babu



At least 14 people died in a massive landslide triggered by flash flood due to incessant rains for last three days in Papumpare district of Arunachal Pradesh this afternoon. The district administration said that all the dead have been buried alive by the landslide. An official said that the landslide occurred at Laptap village in Sagalee sub-division in the district at around 3 pm. "We have launched a search and rescue operation for any possible survivors," the official said.