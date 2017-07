14 ఏళ్ల బాలుడిపై పైశాచికం.. బట్టలు ఊడదీసి, మూత్రం పోసి...

National

Ramesh Babu

A shocking video of a 14-year-old Dalit boy allegedly stripped and assaulted by his friends was widely shared on social media on Wednesday. The assailants shot the video to humiliate the boy, according to officials. The video, which shows the boy's hands tied to a stick and his trousers pulled down, was shot in Pilkhana area under Akrabad police station, 55 km from Aligarh district headquarters. Talking to the media, the victim’s father said that the accused youths were known to his son. “I do not understand why they beat and humiliated him in this manner. My son, who was also abused by them, is now in depression,” he added.