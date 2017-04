15 ఏళ్ల బాలికను తల్లిని చేసిన 13 ఏళ్ల బాలుడు

15 ఏళ్ల అమ్మాయిని తల్లిని చేసిన నేరంలో 13 ఏళ్ల అబ్బాయిని కొల్లాం పోలీసులు అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a strange case, Pathanapuram police (Kollam), on Thursday, took a 13-year-old boy into custody on allegation of impregnating his 15-year-old neighbour. He was produced before Kollam chief judicial magistrate, who is also the chairman of Juvenile Justice Board in the district. The magistrate granted bail and sent him with his parents. Recently a similar case was reported in Ernakulam, where a 16-year-old girl gave birth to the child, fathered by a 12-year-old boy. According to the police, the case was registered four days ago after the girl, who completed Class IX, delivered a baby. She complained of stomach pain and when she was taken to hospital, the doctor informed her mother that she was fully pregnant.