రాజస్థాన్ లో దారుణం: విద్యార్థినిపై పాఠశాల యజమాని సామూహిక అత్యాచారం, ఆపైన హత్యాయత్నం

రాజస్థాన్ లో విద్యార్థినిపై పాఠశాల యజమాని సామూహిక అత్యాచారం, ఆపైన హత్యాయత్నం

English summary

A 15-year old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Churu district yesterday. The class 11 student, studying in a private school was first abducted from her house by the owner of the school and was raped along with his relative.