అమ్మాయిని లాడ్జీకి తీసుకెళ్లి.. మత్తుమందు కలిపిన పానీయం ఇచ్చి..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Two youths allegedly gang raped a 17-year-old girl by giving sedative drinks upto seven months. They taken her to their house, lodge, godown, garden. From February, 2017 this brutality is going on. The girl belongs to Khadakapada of Kalyan Nagaram, Thane approached police and filed a case against the accused. Both the accused are on the run.