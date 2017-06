రైతుల ఆందోళన తీవ్ర ఉద్రిక్తం, కాల్పుల్లో నలుగురు రైతులు మృతి, పోలీసుల రివర్స్ గేర్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Four farmers were killed and several others were injured in a firing by security forces in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district on Tuesday, as farmers intensified their agitation demanding fair price and loan waiver. The three deceased farmers have been identified as Kanhaiya Lal Patidar of Chillod Pipaliya, Babloo Patidar, resident of Takrawad and Prem Singh. The injured farmers include Surendra Singh and Murli Ghambir. They were rushed to a hospital in Udaipur Rajasthan. State home minister Bhupendra Singh, however, denied that the police resorted to firing. Police sources also said it was a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team called to assist them that fired shots at the agitating farmers, who set five buses on fire.