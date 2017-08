నిర్లక్ష్యమే ఇంత పని చేసిందా? ఉత్కల్ రైలు ప్రమాద ఘటనలో నలుగురు అధికారులపై వేటు

National

KHATAULI, UTTAR PRADESH: Four railway officials have been suspended over the train accident on Saturday that left over 22 dead and injured over 200 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. Three others have been transferred and one has been sent on leave. Thirteen coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express ran off the tracks around 5:45 pm in Khatauli, about 100 km from New Delhi. The move came on a day that Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu assured prompt action over the accident that appeared to have been caused due to negligence.