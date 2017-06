భారత్ లో 4జీ డౌన్ లోడ్ స్పీడ్.. దారుణం, ప్రపంచంలోనే సింగపూర్ టాప్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

For all the talk of 4G and high-speed broadband in India, the average download speed - at 5.1Mbps - is less than a third of the global average and only marginally higher than the global 3G speed of 4.4 Mbps. And guess what? Average 3G download speeds across the country are less than 1 Mbps, which could go down to as low as 10 Kbps for some 3G subscribers, according to the telecom regulator. According to a report by OpenSignal, download speeds in India have dropped more than one megabit per second in the last six months as traffic has surged, mainly on the back of Reliance Jio Infocomm’s free services.