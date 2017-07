టేకాఫ్ అవుతుండగా.. జెట్ బ్లాస్ట్, ఇండిగో ఫ్లైట్ కు త్రుటిలో తప్పిన ప్రమాదం

National

Five passengers in an IndiGo bus at Delhi airport sustained minor injuries after one of the windows of the bus shattered due to jet blast, allegedly from a SpiceJet aircraft that was taxiing after landing. Jet blast refers to the strong force of hot air that aircraft engines push behind, particularly on or before take-off. An IndiGo spokesperson said the right front window of its bus was broken from the force of the jet blast at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 4:50 pm on Friday. The no-frills carrier said its ground staff immediately alerted airport staff and took the injured people to the airport clinic.