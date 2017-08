National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Six security personnel have died and two terrorists killed in a terror attack at the district police lines in south Kashmir's Pulwama in the early hours today. In a pre-dawn attack, at least three heavily-armed attackers stormed the police lines where hundreds of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel are stationed, the police said. After forcing their way into a police building, terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing and threw grenades. Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and three policemen and one police staff were killed.