అనంత్ నాగ్ లో విరుచుకుపడిన ఉగ్రవాదులు, ఏడుగురు అమర్ నాథ్ యాత్రికులు మృతి

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 22:19 [IST]

English summary

Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 12 others injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. "A group of heavily armed terrorists today attacked police parties in Batengoo and Khanabal area of the district (Anantnag). Unfortunately, a pilgrim bus was caught in the crossfire leading to the death of six yatris and injuring 12 others," Munir Khan, IGP Kashmir, said. "Two pilgrims were killed on spot while other five sccumbed to injuries on the way to Anantnag's district hospital," he added.The attack took place at round 8:30pm.Meanwhile, troops of of 90 Bn and 40 Bn CRPF have been rushed to the spot.