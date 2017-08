‘ఈ పోలీసు అంకుల్ అందర్నీ కొట్టాడు..’: ఐపీఎప్ అధికారికే షాకిచ్చిన ఏడేళ్ల బుడ్డోడు

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The 7-year-old boy Allen was given a crucial statement that former deputy commissioner Yatash Chandra who was beaten severely by Puthuvypu activists. At a hearing before the State Human Right Commission, former Kochi DCP Yathish Chandra had to face an unlikely adversary in 7 yrs old Allen from Puthuvype. Allen, along with his parents, had appeared for the SHRC sitting over the alleged police atrocities on the agitators in Puthuvype which included women and children.